- Pfizer Inc is nearing a deal to buy biotech
company Medivation Inc in a move that would add one of
the crown jewels of the multibillion-dollar market for cancer
drugs to Pfizer's portfolio, people familiar with the matter
said. on.wsj.com/2byG9G4
- Turkey's president blamed Islamic State for turning a
youth into a human bomb at a crowded outdoor wedding party in
southeast Turkey's largest city, killing at least 51 people in a
weekend attack that underscored how the war in neighboring Syria
is destabilizing the region. on.wsj.com/2bG3za6
- India's next central bank chief, Urjit Patel, spent most
of the past three years quietly in the shadows of charismatic
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan, but when he spoke
he did so with conviction. "We are in the midst of the age of
competitive depreciation and of beggar-thy-neighbor monetary
policy," said Patel, who usually sat next to Rajan at press
conferences after policy decisions. on.wsj.com/2btNuW2
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is
expected to announce it has hired Paul Herendeen as its new
chief financial officer, luring the executive away from
animal-health giant Zoetis Inc, according to sources
close to the companies. on.wsj.com/2butPoZ
- President Barack Obama's troubled Pacific-region trade
deal is threatening to become a foreign policy failure in Asia,
where the U.S. loaded the accord with strategic significance as
a counterweight to the rise of China. on.wsj.com/2boleoD
- The European Central Bank's corporate-bond-buying program
has stirred so much action in credit markets that some
investment banks and companies are creating new debt especially
for the central bank to buy. In two instances, the ECB has
bought bonds directly from European companies through so-called
private placements. on.wsj.com/2bvP3Fq
- Volkswagen AG will resume negotiations Monday
to resolve a dispute with parts suppliers that has led to
reduced working hours for thousands of its employees across
Germany. on.wsj.com/2bsxSQN
- One of China's most popular 'selfie' app makers, Meitu
(IPO-XMMT.HK), is preparing to raise up to $1 billion through a
listing on the Hong Kong exchange, in a test of whether that
market can compete with New York and mainland China for a wave
of expected Chinese startup offerings. on.wsj.com/2bnbJG8
