- Donald Trump's mixed signals about easing his plan to
deport all illegal immigrants are dividing his closest allies
and prompting warnings he could lose core supporters if he
abandons the signature issue of his campaign. on.wsj.com/2bEaJea
- Blackstone Group said Thursday that it has agreed
to invest $1.5 billion in a pair of drilling deals in West
Texas. One came about after the New York investment firm early
this year lost out to a big oil company bidding on about 12,000
acres south of New Mexico. on.wsj.com/2bLpCxc
- Growth in overall health-care spending is slowing, but
middle-class families' share of the tab is getting larger,
squeezing households already feeling stretched financially.
Overall, health-care spending across the economy reached 18.2
percent of gross domestic product as of June, up from 13.3
percent in 2000, according to Altarum Institute, a health
research group. on.wsj.com/2bjY70H
- Most of Volkswagen AG's diesel-powered
vehicles on U.S. roads can't be retrofitted to fully comply with
air-pollution regulations, though its larger vehicles likely
can, an attorney for the company said on Thursday. The company
is close to offering regulators a fix for the larger vehicles. on.wsj.com/2bDbgwP
- Presidential contenders Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump
delivered searing indictments of one another, trading charges of
racism and corruption, and setting the tone for a bitter fight
until the November election. on.wsj.com/2bR4FzN
- The messaging service WhatsApp will start sharing phone
numbers and other user data with Facebook Inc, a
moneymaking strategy that strays from its promise that little
would change when the app was acquired by the social network in
2014. on.wsj.com/2blz47q
