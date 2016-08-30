Aug 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International Inc ended its pursuit of Hershey Co after the famed chocolatier rebuffed its latest acquisition offer, putting an end to a months-long takeover campaign that would have created the world's largest candy company. on.wsj.com/2bMOS4d

- Gene Wilder, who blended manic energy, quiet irony and quirky humanity in "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" and other classic comedies of the 20th century, has died at the age of 83, according to his agent. on.wsj.com/2caBquS

- Republican Donald Trump has said he isn't interested in running a traditional presidential campaign. Campaign-finance records show he's not. Half of the campaign's 10 highest-paid consultants over the course of the election had never previously worked for a presidential campaign. on.wsj.com/2caCWNo

- When Turkish ground forces delivered a lightning strike on Islamic State fighters in Syria last week, the Pentagon hailed what it described as close U.S.-Turkish coordination. But behind the scenes, cooperation between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization partners broke down at senior levels, according to officials on both sides. on.wsj.com/2bNgc2j

- Mylan NV, whose price hike on its life-saving EpiPen drug drew broad criticism this month, said it would launch a half-priced generic version of the medicine-in effect, competing against itself. on.wsj.com/2buEXT3

- The European Union's antitrust regulator is poised to rule as soon as Tuesday that Apple Inc tax arrangements with Ireland have breached the bloc's state-aid rules. The EU's decision is likely to aggravate trans-Atlantic tensions over the investigations into tax deals brokered between U.S. multinational corporations and individual European countries. on.wsj.com/2bRdRp7

- Uber Technologies Inc said a longtime Alphabet Inc executive has left its board as the two tech companies increasingly clash over the future of transportation and logistics. on.wsj.com/2bwEFes

- Fox News Channel called claims by former on-air personality Andrea Tantaros that she was sexually harassed by former network chief Roger Ailes a "smokescreen to obscure her violation of her employment contract." on.wsj.com/2bw1OR6 (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)