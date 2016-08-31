Aug 31 The following are the top stories in the
- Donald Trump is planning a quick trip Wednesday to Mexico
to meet with President Enrique Pena Nieto, shortly before the
Republican presidential nominee is slated to give a speech on
immigration in Phoenix. on.wsj.com/2bZdJFj
- Google is moving onto Uber Technologies Inc's
turf with a ride-sharing service to help San Francisco
commuters join carpools, a person familiar with the matter said,
jumping into a booming but fiercely competitive market. on.wsj.com/2bzJrcN
- Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the Florida Democrat who
was pressured into giving up her post as chair of the national
party on the eve of its presidential convention, survived a
high-profile primary challenge for her House seat Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2bAl3rA
- Theranos Inc withdrew its request for emergency clearance
of a Zika-virus blood test after federal regulators found that
the company didn't include proper patient safeguards in a study
of the new test, said people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2c33MFf
- The European Union's antitrust regulator has demanded that
Ireland recoup roughly 13 billion euros ($14.51 billion) of
unpaid taxes accumulated over more than a decade by Apple Inc
, a move that intensifies a feud between the EU and the
U.S. over the bloc's tax probes into American companies. on.wsj.com/2bBAZFL
- Forterra Systems Inc, a California startup focused on
virtual reality, was in need of money and its products didn't
have much commercial appeal. Then funds came in from a source
based far from Silicon Valley: In-Q-Tel Inc, a venture-capital
firm in Virginia funded by the Central Intelligence Agency. on.wsj.com/2c9nvSY
- The European Commission's ruling Tuesday that Apple Inc
must pay $14.5 billion in back taxes to Ireland marked a sharp
break with the U.S. Treasury Department and further complicates
efforts to forge a bipartisan deal on U.S. tax policy that had
seemed plausible but remains out of reach. on.wsj.com/2bzSxF5
- A gauge of U.S. consumer confidence rose to the highest
level in nearly a year in August, suggesting that household
spending will remain a key support for the economy. The
Conference Board's consumer-confidence index climbed to 101.1 in
August from 96.7 in July, the group said Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2bzfWTw
- Dell Inc Tuesday said it received regulatory
clearance from China and intends to complete its merger with EMC
Corp on Sept. 7. The $60 billion deal will be the
largest technology merger ever. on.wsj.com/2bR7GlD
($1 = 0.8961 euros)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)