- Donald Trump, hours after seeming to ease on his immigration and trade policy while standing with Mexico's president, told a crowd that all illegal immigrants are "subject to deportation" and that all those seeking legalization will have to go home and re-enter the country legally. on.wsj.com/2bDwTQ6

- Dilma Rousseff, a former leftist guerrilla who defied a dictatorship but struggled as Brazil's president, was removed from office Wednesday following an impeachment trial she condemned as a coup. on.wsj.com/2bReJIw

- Price spikes for drugs like EpiPen and Daraprim reflect a lack of competition, which can be curbed by allowing generic drugs approved abroad to be sold in the United States. on.wsj.com/2c8Q0Qn

- A divided Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an emergency appeal by North Carolina seeking to revive stricter state voting rules, which reduced the number of days for early voting and required photo identification at the polls. on.wsj.com/2c9kaD0

- Tesla Motors Inc, which makes electric cars, disclosed in a securities filing Wednesday that it has to pay $422 million to its bondholders in the third quarter, and that it will raise additional money by the end of the year. The purpose of the additional capital, among other things, is to support its proposed merger with home-solar company SolarCity Corp. Musk is the chairman of both companies. on.wsj.com/2bE2ZLH

- Amid the chaos of Syria's war, the Kurds have carved out a semiautonomous region called Rojava that is home to about four million people, is as big as Belgium and stretches nearly the full length of the 565-mile border between Syria and Turkey. on.wsj.com/2bCHTwZ

- Money has flowed out of European equity funds every week for more than six months, a stretch that is now longer than the previous record set during the financial crisis. on.wsj.com/2cgq20q (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)