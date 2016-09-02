Sept 2 The following are the top stories in the
- Americans are starting to fight back against a wave of
insurance-price increases on decades-old life policies. At least
a half-dozen lawsuits have been filed in federal courts against
insurers including Aegon NV's Transamerica unit and
Legal & General Group Plc's Banner Life. on.wsj.com/2bH0Ct8
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is seeking a buyer
for its software unit in a deal that could be valued at as much
as $10 billion, a person familiar with the situation said, the
latest in a series of moves by the big-name technology vendor to
narrow its focus. on.wsj.com/2bXwZo2
- Donald Trump's meeting on Wednesday with Mexico's
president was weeks in the making, but the GOP candidate changed
his subsequent immigration speech at last minute after Enrique
Pena Nieto said his nation wouldn't pay for a border wall. on.wsj.com/2cdCWcq
- China's Ministry of Commerce said Friday it has opened an
investigation into Didi Chuxing Technology Co's acquisition of
Uber Technologies Inc's China business, after it received
questions over whether the ride-hailing deal complied with the
nation's antitrust law. on.wsj.com/2cicajn
- Wal-Mart Stores Inc plans to cut about 7,000
back-office store jobs around the country, a sign that the
retailer's effort to make its cavernous stores more efficient is
also changing the face of its workforce. on.wsj.com/2bWp4Hl
- U.S. retailers, bracing for a blow as they stock up for
the crucial holiday sales season, asked the government to step
in and help resolve a growing crisis caused by the near-collapse
of South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co, one of the
world's largest container shipping companies. on.wsj.com/2bFvsO4
