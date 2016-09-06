Sept 6 The following are the top stories in the
- Suspected ringleaders of Malaysia's 1MDB scandal allegedly
cultivated bank executives, pressed compliance officers and
obsessed about secrecy. on.wsj.com/2cCq8kJ
- Apple Inc on Wednesday will introduce new
versions of its flagship smartphone, but they likely won't
include the kind of significant new features that Apple
consumers have come to expect every other year. on.wsj.com/2c0i4EC
- Thousands of pages of Hillary Clinton's official records
are set to be released in coming weeks, testing the Democratic
presidential candidate as she looks to maintain her advantage in
the final two months of the campaign.
- Bayer AG raised its offer to buy Monsanto Co
and create a new global leader in seeds and pesticides,
though the German firm said the higher price depended on
achieving a "negotiated transaction."
- High-yield corporate bonds have been a hot investment in
2016. Now, some investors are fretting that the debt may have
gotten too popular.
- Growing populist forces shook Europe's pillar of stability
this weekend, as an unprecedented defeat for Chancellor Angela
Merkel's conservatives in Germany signaled more political tumult
across the continent.
- General Motors Co settled the final two
ignition-switch cases slated for trial in a New York federal
court this year, moving the Detroit auto maker closer to
clearing remaining legal hurdles stemming from a safety defect
linked to 124 deaths.
