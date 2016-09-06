Sept 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Suspected ringleaders of Malaysia's 1MDB scandal allegedly cultivated bank executives, pressed compliance officers and obsessed about secrecy. on.wsj.com/2cCq8kJ

- Apple Inc on Wednesday will introduce new versions of its flagship smartphone, but they likely won't include the kind of significant new features that Apple consumers have come to expect every other year. on.wsj.com/2c0i4EC

- Thousands of pages of Hillary Clinton's official records are set to be released in coming weeks, testing the Democratic presidential candidate as she looks to maintain her advantage in the final two months of the campaign. on.wsj.com/2cmjUkn

- Bayer AG raised its offer to buy Monsanto Co and create a new global leader in seeds and pesticides, though the German firm said the higher price depended on achieving a "negotiated transaction." on.wsj.com/2cfkJOu

- High-yield corporate bonds have been a hot investment in 2016. Now, some investors are fretting that the debt may have gotten too popular. on.wsj.com/2c758iM

- Growing populist forces shook Europe's pillar of stability this weekend, as an unprecedented defeat for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in Germany signaled more political tumult across the continent. on.wsj.com/2cmm5V1

- General Motors Co settled the final two ignition-switch cases slated for trial in a New York federal court this year, moving the Detroit auto maker closer to clearing remaining legal hurdles stemming from a safety defect linked to 124 deaths. on.wsj.com/2c63ZI7 (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)