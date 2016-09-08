Sept 8 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Hanjin Shipping's financial and legal troubles have left
as much as $14 billion worth of cargo stranded at sea, sending
owners scrambling to try to recover their goods, according to
industry executives, brokers and cargo owners. on.wsj.com/2clkCBa
- Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton sketched dueling visions
Wednesday night of the U.S. role on the global stage, with both
the leading presidential candidates arguing that their
experience better prepared them to make the life-or-death
decisions required of the commander in chief. on.wsj.com/2cGJkxm
- Apple Inc Wednesday announced improvements to the
iPhone that stopped short of a major overhaul, hoping that the
upgrades will revive sagging sales of its flagship product. on.wsj.com/2bThUhT
- Wells Fargo & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by market
value, is to be the subject of a regulatory enforcement action
related to its cross-selling of products and sales tactics,
according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2ceXJP9
- Wider aisles, clearer signs and a personal shopping
service gives Kmart loyalists a taste of modern retailing. But
analysts say the troubled company's finances mean the uniqueness
of the update will remain just that. on.wsj.com/2cDaZhs
- Pope Francis has trimmed the wide-ranging powers of
Cardinal George Pell, the economy secretary he named in 2014 to
clean up the city-state's muddled accounts, in a setback for the
broader overhaul of the Catholic Church's central bureaucracy. on.wsj.com/2cBXlZn
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)