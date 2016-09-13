Sept 13 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Federal Reserve officials, lacking a strong consensus for
action a week before their next policy meeting, are leaning
toward waiting until late in the year before raising short-term
interest rates. on.wsj.com/2cmvUmq
- Thousands of convicted criminals have hepatitis C, an
infectious disease that is one of the country's biggest killers,
but only the sickest qualify for medicines because they are so
expensive. on.wsj.com/2cHWWEm
- Wells Fargo & Co has told some employees to stop
cross-selling products to customers, while the Senate Banking
Committee's Republican majority said late Monday it plans a
hearing into the bank's sales practices. on.wsj.com/2crHr2u
- A cease-fire took formal effect across Syria after sundown
on Monday amid continued fighting, as the U.S. and Russia sought
seven straight days of relative calm to trigger a broader peace
initiative and military cooperation. on.wsj.com/2cRfhmY
- Thursday night's matchup between the New York Jets and
Buffalo Bills has more at stake than two old foes' bragging
rights. The football game is a crucial test for Twitter Inc
, which is streaming the broadcast as part of an urgent
revival effort by Chief Executive Jack Dorsey to regain support
from advertisers. on.wsj.com/2c4C6O0
- Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said she
was feeling much better after a pneumonia diagnosis and promised
to release additional medical records this week, moving to
contain concerns about her well-being and forthrightness after
she stumbled exiting a 9/11 ceremony. on.wsj.com/2cRjneH
Canadian fertilizer giants Agrium Inc and Potash
Corp of Saskatchewan Inc confirmed plans to merge on
Monday, in a deal that would create a crop-nutrient giant valued
at about $27 billion. on.wsj.com/2cSRUbk
- Weight Watchers International Inc said its chief
executive had resigned and the company's most-famous director,
Oprah Winfrey, will help select his successor. on.wsj.com/2crysS8
- An Iranian military officer said it was "untrue" that
Iranian vessels had veered dangerously close to American
warships in and around the Persian Gulf and said the claims
stemmed from Washington's fear of Iranian power. on.wsj.com/2cjINi3
- Amazon.com Inc Chairman Jeff Bezos, renowned for
keeping quiet about strategic goals for his fledgling space
company Blue Origin LLC, on Monday reversed course by disclosing
plans for a giant, reusable rocket - named after iconic 1960s
astronaut John Glenn - and powerful enough to blast people as
well as satellites into high-Earth orbit. on.wsj.com/2cmx81f
- HP Inc agreed to buy Samsung Electronics Co's
printer business for $1.05 billion, a deal designed
to bolster the Silicon Valley company's offerings in the market
for high-volume devices that handle printing and copying for
office work groups. on.wsj.com/2clpZPs
