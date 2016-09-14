Sept 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Newly installed campaign chief executive Stephen Bannon and campaign manager Kellyanne Conway are steering Donald Trump away from a preoccupation with rallies and wall-to-wall TV interviews toward "moments" that show him as presidential, with a caring side. on.wsj.com/2cvjt9C

- Mylan, assailed for hefty price increases on its lifesaving EpiPen, had the second-highest executive pay among all U.S. drug and biotech firms over the past five years, paying its top five managers a total of nearly $300 million. on.wsj.com/2clkoXl

- In his first solo appearance on the campaign trail Tuesday, President Barack Obama accused Republican nominee Donald Trump of adopting authoritarian Russian President Vladimir Putin as his "role model." on.wsj.com/2cFke1A

- U.S. household incomes jumped in 2015, delivering the first increase in eight years, with the largest gains in the bottom fifth of earners. The overall 5.2% jump was the largest since the Census Bureau began releasing the data nearly 50 years ago. on.wsj.com/2c6k1z7

- Wells Fargo & Co CEO John Stumpf, in his first public comments since the bank was fined over its sales practices and fired thousands, said there was "no incentive to do bad things" but that some employees wouldn't "honor" the bank's culture. on.wsj.com/2cGwM6a

- Samsung Electronics Co is facing growing consumer confusion and anger as the world's biggest smartphone maker grapples with a recall of its newest devices following reports of exploding batteries. on.wsj.com/2coV5Vs

- Ruby Tuesday Inc Chief Executive James Buettgen has resigned, the company said Tuesday, one month after the restaurant operator said it would close about 13 percent of its locations amid declining sales. on.wsj.com/2cpZrN4

- Palo Alto's moratorium on new office construction in its downtown is only the latest dust-up in Silicon Valley, where resistance and challenges to development are sprouting rapidly. on.wsj.com/2cBGdp9

- Space Exploration Technologies Corp on Tuesday said it aims to resume Falcon 9 launches as early as November from an alternate pad, after a rocket explosion during ground tests two weeks ago caused what the Air Force calls moderate damage to its launch site. on.wsj.com/2cm5zUv (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)