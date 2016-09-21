Sept 21 The following are the top stories in the
- The Federal Reserve isn't likely to raise short-term
interest rates at its policy meeting that wraps up Wednesday,
but it could send signals about where borrowing costs are headed
in the months and years ahead. on.wsj.com/2cleJQ4
- Japan's central bank took an unexpected step Wednesday,
introducing an interest-rate target for 10-year government bonds
to step up its fight against deflation, following an internal
review of existing measures that failed to achieve 2 percent
inflation in a promised two-year time frame. on.wsj.com/2csWn34
- Former President Bill Clinton was paid by a fragrance
industry trade group that later benefited from the family
charity's Haitian project. on.wsj.com/2cGe6nd
- U.S. intelligence agencies believe that Russian aircraft
conducted the strike that targeted a humanitarian aid convoy in
northern Syria on Monday, according to U.S. officials,
challenging Russia's assertion that it wasn't behind the attack.
on.wsj.com/2cXcHKB
- Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive John Stumpf was
attacked on Capitol Hill Tuesday by senators who contended that
the bank's leadership hadn't taken enough responsibility for a
scandal over its sales practices. on.wsj.com/2cldgt5
- The Justice Department filed charges late Tuesday against
bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami, saying that he ordered many
of his explosive components online and raged in a journal
against what he viewed as U.S. attacks on Muslims. on.wsj.com/2cIC6cH
- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is
investigating how Exxon Mobil Corp values its assets in
a world of increasing climate-change regulations, a probe that
could have far-reaching consequences for the oil and gas
industry. on.wsj.com/2d5VXOy
- President Obama, in his eighth and final address to the
U.N. General Assembly, tried to reconcile the global paradox
that he says has taken shape during his two terms in office: a
world more prosperous than at any time in recent history, yet
rife with political and security crises. on.wsj.com/2cNDIzw
