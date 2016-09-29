Sept 29 The following are the top stories in the
- National Amusements Inc is set to urge the boards of the
companies it controls - CBS Corp and Viacom Inc
- to explore a merger. on.wsj.com/2dsYdnK
- Takata Corp is negotiating with the U.S. Justice
Department to resolve allegations of wrongdoing over its faulty
air bags. on.wsj.com/2dsYUx8
- Anheuser Busch InBev won approval for the $100
billion plus takeover of rival SABMiller Plc, after
shareholders from both companies voted in favour of the merger.
on.wsj.com/2dsZuee
- Blackberry Ltd said on Wednesday it would stop
making its smartphone devices and would outsource the
development of the devices to focus on its software business. on.wsj.com/2dsZzia
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it was in
discussions with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to
address potential safety issues of some of its top-load washing
machines manufactured between March 2011 and April 2016. on.wsj.com/2dt0qQ5
- Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC will pay
more than $400 million to settle charges that it paid bribes to
African government officials, while its unit will plead guilty
to criminal charges. on.wsj.com/2dsZtqU
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)