Oct 3 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- TE Connectivity Ltd said President Terrence Curtin
will succeed current Chief Executive Tom Lynch, as it looks to
sharpen its focus in the sensor and connectivity markets. on.wsj.com/2cMxiwM
- BP Plc shut down its Clair platform in the North
Sea after an oil leak on Sunday. on.wsj.com/2cMtuvD
- Tesla Motors Inc posted its best sales quarter
ever as the third-quarter global deliveries of its vehicles more
than doubled from a year ago. on.wsj.com/2cMsQ1i
- WhiteWave Foods Co shareholders are expected to
support a $10.4 billion takeover bid by French diary company
Danone SA despite concerns about the deal. on.wsj.com/2cMtAU7
- Deutsche Bank AG is continuing its talks with
the U.S. Justice Department to settle a set of
mortgage-securities cases, with no deal presented for approval
on either side. on.wsj.com/2cMuujD
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)