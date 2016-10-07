Oct 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Snap Inc is working on an initial public offering that could value the company at $25 billion or more. on.wsj.com/2cYjHTt

- Samsung Electronics Co said it expects to report a slight improvement in its operating profit for the third quarter from a year earlier, even as it grapples with a global recall of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone. on.wsj.com/2cYltUt

- Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would only open about half as many supercenters next year compared with last year, and will instead direct more of its annual capital spending towards boosting e-commerce sales and customer service. on.wsj.com/2cYkGTy

- Honeywell International Inc cut its sales projections on Thursday, citing a business slowdown and delays. on.wsj.com/2cYn4d8

- Williams Companies Inc said three of its directors will not stand for re-election when their terms expire next month as part of the company's board overhaul. on.wsj.com/2cYo0Ov

(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)