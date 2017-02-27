Feb 27 The following are the top stories in the
- Facing mounting criticism about prices, drug companies put
some limits on their increases this year. Prescription-drug
makers traditionally raise list prices in January but this year
they didn't raise prices for as many drugs as the year before.
According to an analysis by investment firm Raymond James &
Associates, about 5.5 percent of the increases reached the 10
percent level. A year ago, 15 percent did, and two years ago, 20
percent did. on.wsj.com/2lWcbRd
- Malaysia said Sunday that a high dose of a lethal nerve
agent killed Kim Jong Nam within 20 minutes of being assaulted
on Feb. 13, while authorities checked for traces of the
substance at the main international airport and at a condominium
here. Medical specialists are now turning over a full autopsy
report to the police. on.wsj.com/2lW02vo
- The planned megamerger between Deutsche Börse AG and
London Stock Exchange Group PLC to create Europe's
largest exchange is at risk after the LSE said late Sunday it
wouldn't sell its majority-owned fixed-income trading platform
in Italy to appease antitrust concerns over the deal. on.wsj.com/2lW667d
- 'Moonlight' shocked audiences around the world by winning
best picture at the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday. It was a
Hollywood twist at the last minute of the ceremony, after
presenter Faye Dunaway announced that frontrunner 'La La Land'
was the winner. While that movie's producers were making their
acceptance speeches, they were interrupted and told that
'Moonlight' was the actual winner. on.wsj.com/2lW4j1V
- President Donald Trump's first budget will seek a sizable
increase in military funding but won't make changes to the
largest future drivers of government spending: Social Security
and Medicare. Work to prepare the president's first budget
proposal, expected to be released in mid-March, ramped up last
week following the Feb. 16 confirmation of Mick Mulvaney as
director of the Office of Management and Budget. on.wsj.com/2lWfY0R
