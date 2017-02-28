Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In an address to Congress on Tuesday, President Donald Trump, will call for a $20 billion boost in current military spending and sharp cuts in other programs, and insist on raising budget caps that call for future cuts to defense outlays. on.wsj.com/2myTPmU

- The White House defended its decision to ask lawmakers and intelligence officials to help rebut allegations of ties between associates of President Donald Trump and Russia. The House and Senate intelligence committees both have begun investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, including contacts between Russian officials and former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, who resigned this month after acknowledging he mischaracterized his contacts with Moscow's ambassador to the U.S. on.wsj.com/2myZDgp

- South Korean prosecutors said they would indict the Samsung conglomerate's de facto leader Lee Jae-yong on charges of bribery and four other offenses, setting in motion legal proceedings that could put the tycoon behind bars for years. Prosecutors accuse Lee of embezzlement, perjury, hiding assets abroad and concealing profit gained from criminal acts. on.wsj.com/2myXq4t

- AT&T Inc lowered the price of its unlimited-data plans less than two weeks after opening them up to all subscribers, and said it would give added discounts to customers who pay for one of its television services. The unlimited plan for a single phone now costs $90 a month, a drop of $10. Subscribers who choose one of the company's DirecTV or U-verse television services will get a $25 monthly bill credit. on.wsj.com/2mz28PY (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)