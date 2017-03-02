March 2 The following are the top stories in the
- Snap Inc. priced its initial public offering
above expectations at $17 a share, giving the parent of popular
disappearing-message app Snapchat a market value of nearly $24
billion. It was also above the $14 to $16 a share Snap had
targeted, indicating strong demand for an IPO that has
captivated investors and analysts since the company
on.wsj.com/2mbUYDd
- Bridgewater Associates LP's billionaire founder Ray Dalio
will step down as co-chief executive in the latest shake-up atop
the world's biggest hedge fund. The new setup unveiled Wednesday
marks the fifth CEO at Bridgewater since the start of 2016.
Bridgewater's next co-CEO will be David McCormick, a Treasury
Department official under President George W. Bush who recently
interviewed for positions in the Trump administration.
- An internal White House review of strategy on North Korea
includes the possibility of military force or regime change to
blunt the country's nuclear-weapons threat. While President
Donald Trump has taken steps to reassure allies that he won't
abandon agreements that have underpinned decades of U.S. policy
on Asia, his pledge that Pyongyang would be stopped from ever
testing an intercontinental ballistic missile has some leaders
bracing for a shift in American policy.
- U.S. investigators have examined contacts Attorney General
Jeff Sessions had with Russian officials during the time he was
advising Donald Trump's presidential campaign. The outcome of
the inquiry, and whether it is ongoing, wasn't clear. The
contacts were being examined as part of a wide-ranging U.S.
counterintelligence investigation into possible communications
between members of Trump's campaign team and Russian operatives.
on.wsj.com/2mbGWBu
