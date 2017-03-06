March 6 The following are the top stories in the
- General Motors Co's sale of Adam Opel AG likely
eliminates a source of low-cost funding for the Detroit auto
giant's car-lending business, potentially pressuring profits in
lending operations the company has been trying to rebuild since
bankruptcy. on.wsj.com/2mcMP1f
- The first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza to
strike a commercial poultry flock in more than a year has been
found on a Tennessee chicken farm affiliated with Tyson Foods
Inc, government and company officials confirmed Sunday.
on.wsj.com/2mcIaML
- A group of U.S. senators is examining Marathon
Pharmaceuticals LLC's decision to charge $89,000 in the U.S. for
an old steroidal drug that costs a fraction of that overseas,
the latest sign of growing scrutiny of the company. on.wsj.com/2mcE5I8
- The burgeoning space-transportation company owned by
Amazon.com Inc chairman Jeff Bezos is expected to
announce some customers and new initiatives this week, the
latest step toward its long-term goal of building rockets
powerful enough to penetrate deep into the solar system,
according to industry officials. on.wsj.com/2mcyXEa
- Malaysia Airlines, whose name became associated with two
of aviation's worst disasters in recent history, is winning back
passengers. Three years on, the airline is regaining its footing
by aggressively courting business travelers and carrying out a
restructuring that eliminated about 6,000 jobs and unprofitable
long-haul routes. on.wsj.com/2mcTPet
- Charities, the tax-exempt organizations which include many
hospitals and colleges as well as traditional charities such as
the United Way, provided seven-figure compensation to roughly
2,700 employees in 2014, an analysis of newly available data
shows. on.wsj.com/2mcLfMG
