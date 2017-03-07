March 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Exxon Mobil Corp plans to spend about $20 billion on refineries, petrochemical plants and other projects in and around the Gulf of Mexico, Chief Executive Darren Woods said, underscoring how the giants of the global energy industry are turning to America. on.wsj.com/2mvQWGd

- RadioShack's owner is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection for the second time in as many years, according to people familiar with the matter, as the 1,500-store chain looks to further shrink to survive. on.wsj.com/2mvUVT2

- South Korean prosecutors provided their most detailed account yet of bribery charges against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's de facto leader, Lee Jae-yong, after months-long investigation into a corruption scandal that has shaken the country's corporate and political elite. on.wsj.com/2mvXEMi

- International Business Machines Corp and Salesforce.com Inc agreed to mingle their artificial-intelligence technologies in a bid to boost sales of data-analytics offerings. on.wsj.com/2mvNoDA

- After a boardroom battle that lasted less than two months, a rookie activist investor has upended management of CSX Corp., installing a 72-year-old industry maverick as chief executive with a mandate to slash costs and revamp one of the country's biggest railways. on.wsj.com/2mvQibK

- Argentina's government said it plans to allow the first budget airline to begin flying in the country, opening up one of the biggest untapped domestic airline markets to increased competition. on.wsj.com/2mvPinT

- Chobani Inc is shaking up its top ranks, bringing in a Nestlé SA veteran to be its second highest executive and adding traditional industry experience to the fast growing Greek-yogurt brand. on.wsj.com/2mvJWsI (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)