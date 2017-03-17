March 17 The following are the top stories in
- McDonald's Corp said it was notified by Twitter
Inc that its account was compromised, after a message
about President Donald Trump was posted from the burger chain's
corporate Twitter account. on.wsj.com/2ntFdJA
- France's financial crimes investigator has begun a
preliminary probe into alleged wrongdoing at Airbus Group SE
, the company said, amid widening accusations facing the
European plane maker over potential corruption. on.wsj.com/2ntMnxh
- Executives at Viacom Inc and its Paramount
Pictures studio are working overtime to keep their $1 billion
co-financing deal with two Chinese firms on course. Viacom Chief
Financial Officer Wade Davis is in China meeting with the
companies, Shanghai Film Group Corp and Huahua Media, according
to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2ntFDQ5
- Officials at Caterpillar Inc, which has faced
scrutiny from federal investigators, said it has hired former
U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help assess matters
related to government raids on its facilities earlier this
month. on.wsj.com/2ntKJvF
- Exxon Mobil Corp called accusations that it
withheld documents relating to climate change from the New York
attorney general an attempt to discredit the energy company, but
disclosed a newly discovered technical issue that could mean it
will soon release more of its former chairman's emails. on.wsj.com/2ntKfW6
- Marathon Pharmaceuticals LLC has struck a deal to sell its
muscular-dystrophy treatment to PTC Therapeutics Inc,
one month after Marathon's $89,000 price tag for the drug
spurred an outcry from patient advocates and federal lawmakers.
on.wsj.com/2ntLu7M
- 3M Co is buying a personal-safety unit from
- 3M Co is buying a personal-safety unit from Johnson Controls Inc for about $2 billion, the companies said.
- U.S. authorities said Russian intelligence officers backed
of the massive 2014 hack against Yahoo Inc, but the
hacker at the center of the allegations is a 29-year-old who has
eluded Western law-enforcement agencies for several years. on.wsj.com/2ntFWKJ
