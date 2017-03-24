March 24 The following are the top stories in
- Theranos Inc plans to give additional shares to investors
who pledge not to sue the battered blood-testing company or
Elizabeth Holmes, its founder and chief executive, people
familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2n0lOMh
- WikiLeaks released new documents it says describe hacking
tools used by the Central Intelligence Agency over the past
decade to infect Apple Inc devices. on.wsj.com/2n05dZ7
- Businesses, particularly those in the tech sector, are
watching closely a case to be argued in the Supreme Court next
week challenging a system that has led to a concentration of
patent cases in plaintiff-friendly jurisdictions such as eastern
Texas. on.wsj.com/2n0oYPY
- Google's commitment to better police the millions of
websites and videos across its advertising networks is
complicated by the very scale and diversity that has made the
network so attractive to marketers. on.wsj.com/2n03xyI
- Amazon.com Inc prevailed over the Internal
Revenue Service in a more than $1.5 billion dispute over the
online retailer's transactions with a Luxembourg subsidiary. on.wsj.com/2n05lb3
- Walt Disney Co said Robert Iger has extended his
contract for a third time and will stay on at least one
additional year as chairman and CEO, giving the world's largest
media company another year to find a new chief executive. on.wsj.com/2n04neK
- The U.S. ban on many carry-on electronics aboard Middle
East flights is another powerful headwind for the
once-highflying club of Persian Gulf airlines — a group that
relies more than many on the laptop-toting business traveler. on.wsj.com/2my5qXb
- Videogame chain GameStop Corp, hit hard by a shift
to digital downloads, plans to close at least 150 stores this
year and expand non-gaming businesses. on.wsj.com/2my1INe
- Tronc Inc agreed to buy all the stock held by one
of its largest outside shareholders at a substantial premium
amid an increasingly bruising public fight between its two
biggest investors. on.wsj.com/2my17vb
