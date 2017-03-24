March 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Theranos Inc plans to give additional shares to investors who pledge not to sue the battered blood-testing company or Elizabeth Holmes, its founder and chief executive, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2n0lOMh

- WikiLeaks released new documents it says describe hacking tools used by the Central Intelligence Agency over the past decade to infect Apple Inc devices. on.wsj.com/2n05dZ7

- Businesses, particularly those in the tech sector, are watching closely a case to be argued in the Supreme Court next week challenging a system that has led to a concentration of patent cases in plaintiff-friendly jurisdictions such as eastern Texas. on.wsj.com/2n0oYPY

- Google's commitment to better police the millions of websites and videos across its advertising networks is complicated by the very scale and diversity that has made the network so attractive to marketers. on.wsj.com/2n03xyI

- Amazon.com Inc prevailed over the Internal Revenue Service in a more than $1.5 billion dispute over the online retailer's transactions with a Luxembourg subsidiary. on.wsj.com/2n05lb3

- Walt Disney Co said Robert Iger has extended his contract for a third time and will stay on at least one additional year as chairman and CEO, giving the world's largest media company another year to find a new chief executive. on.wsj.com/2n04neK

- The U.S. ban on many carry-on electronics aboard Middle East flights is another powerful headwind for the once-highflying club of Persian Gulf airlines — a group that relies more than many on the laptop-toting business traveler. on.wsj.com/2my5qXb

- Videogame chain GameStop Corp, hit hard by a shift to digital downloads, plans to close at least 150 stores this year and expand non-gaming businesses. on.wsj.com/2my1INe

- Tronc Inc agreed to buy all the stock held by one of its largest outside shareholders at a substantial premium amid an increasingly bruising public fight between its two biggest investors. on.wsj.com/2my17vb (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)