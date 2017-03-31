March 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Donald Trump, beset by an early legislative failure and the continuing clouds of investigations into his presidential campaign, tried to get back on offense on Thursday. In a morning tweet, Trump threatened to campaign against members of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative Republicans whom the president blames for killing his effort to overturn former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act in the GOP-led House. on.wsj.com/2npaUjm

- General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt defended efforts to reduce emissions and fight climate change, after President Donald Trump reversed rules that pushed U.S. utilities to use cleaner-burning fuels. on.wsj.com/2ocjCVU

- Entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully launched a reused booster on a demanding commercial mission Thursday, setting course for what management predicts will be routine flights of refurbished rockets as well as spacecraft. on.wsj.com/2nkQuXT

- Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota said they would vote in favor of putting Judge Neil Gorsuch on the U.S. Supreme Court, becoming the first Democrats to support President Donald Trump's nominee to fill the vacancy left by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia last year. on.wsj.com/2omZxt9

- Volkswagen AG reached additional emissions-cheating settlements with state attorneys general in the U.S., adding to the big financial hit the German auto giant has suffered from rigging diesel-powered vehicles to dupe government regulators. on.wsj.com/2nll0Rr (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)