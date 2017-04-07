April 7 The following are the top stories in the
- The U.S. military launched nearly 60 Tomahawk cruise
missiles against a Syrian air base Friday, responding to
mounting calls for a display of force in the wake of this week's
suspected chemical-weapons attack in Syria. on.wsj.com/2o3ThH0
- President Donald Trump said Thursday he expects to secure
a commitment from China to pressure North Korea to curb the
nation's nuclear ambitions, outlining a key objective of his
two-day summit with President Xi Jinping of China. on.wsj.com/2o42GhX
- Senate Republicans voted to end the filibuster of Supreme
Court nominations Thursday, setting the stage for the rapid
elevation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the high court and removing a
pillar of the minority party's power to exert influence in the
chamber. on.wsj.com/2o3Jy3x
- Anglo-Dutch consumer-goods giant Unilever said it
plans to divest its spreads division, combine two business units
and boost shareholder returns with a higher dividend and
share-buyback program. on.wsj.com/2o42izJ
- House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes is
stepping aside from the panel's probe of possible Russian
interference in the 2016 election, citing the need to confront a
congressional ethics inquiry into allegations that he improperly
disclosed classified information to the public. on.wsj.com/2o3JGjx
- Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai laid
out preliminary plans to roll back the agency's net neutrality
rules in a meeting this week with trade associations. on.wsj.com/2o41B9Q
- Aetna Inc became the second insurer this week to
say it will exit the Affordable Care Act insurance marketplace
in Iowa next year, in the latest sign that the industry is
pulling back from the exchanges amid uncertainty about the
future of the business. on.wsj.com/2o3SGoC
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)