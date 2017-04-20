April 20 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The Trump administration worked Wednesday to quell an
international furor and calm questions over its credibility
after misstating by thousands of miles the location of a U.S.
aircraft carrier officials had warned could be used to strike
North Korea. on.wsj.com/2oRuVAx
- Officials at the University of California at Berkeley
canceled a scheduled appearance by Ann Coulter, the conservative
commentator and Donald Trump supporter, citing safety concerns.
on.wsj.com/2oRvaeV
- U.S. Bancorp plans on May 1 to launch a premium
card geared toward high spenders and millennials. This adds to
the threats facing American Express Co in a card
category where it was until recently unrivaled. on.wsj.com/2oRCuqU
- The letter that cost Klaus Kleinfeld his job as chief
executive of aerospace-parts maker Arconic Inc on
Monday contained a vague threat toward the billionaire whose
hedge fund had been campaigning for Mr. Kleinfeld's ouster. on.wsj.com/2oREorI
- New Jersey Democratic U.S. Senator Cory Booker and
Republican Governor Chris Christie again joined political forces
on Wednesday to call for federal investment in the region's
troubled transit system. on.wsj.com/2oRz87k
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)