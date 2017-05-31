May 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Pentagon on Tuesday conducted a successful test of a system designed to shoot down an intercontinental ballistic missile, U.S. defense officials said, a demonstration that came amid rising tensions over North Korea's nuclear weapons program. on.wsj.com/2rmu7qA

- Uber Technologies Inc fired its top driverless-car executive Anthony Levandowski, nine months after buying his startup for $680 million, in a bid to contain an ongoing legal battle with Google parent Alphabet Inc. on.wsj.com/2rmlUmy

- Former national security adviser Michael Flynn will turn over documents from his businesses to the Senate Intelligence Committee, according to a person familiar with the matter, easing the possibility of a protracted legal standoff over his cooperation with the panel's investigation. on.wsj.com/2rD51oy

- Whirlpool Corp plans to ask the U.S. government to impose broad barriers on imports of household washing machines, part of the company's efforts to fight what it calls unfair trade practices by South Korea-based rivals spanning half a dozen countries, company executives said late on Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2r9V28N

- Two former Theranos Inc directors said they did not follow up on public allegations that the Silicon Valley blood-testing firm was relying on standard technology rather than its much-hyped proprietary device for most tests, according to newly released court documents. on.wsj.com/2rfLYgW