- U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make an announcement Thursday on the Paris climate treaty, with three White House officials saying he is expected to withdraw from the accord, although they cautioned that the situation may yet change. on.wsj.com/2rU7quK

- Ohio filed a suit against five drug companies, alleging they fueled the opioid addiction crisis by misrepresenting the addictive risks of their painkillers. on.wsj.com/2qGpmo7

- Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to testify as early as next week before a Senate committee that President Donald Trump asked him to back off the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to a person familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2qBFwQf

- Japanese investment bank Nomura Securities bought about $100 million worth of Venezuelan government bonds last week as part of the same transaction that has landed Goldman Sachs Group Inc in the thick of a political controversy. on.wsj.com/2qCP3Xu

- The Trump administration ordered a review of oil reserves and production on Alaska's vast public lands, an early step in potentially opening more areas of the state to drilling- including the now-protected Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. on.wsj.com/2spJY52

