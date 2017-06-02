June 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will withdraw U.S. from the Paris climate accord in an effort to boost the nation's industry and independence, making a dramatic shift in policy despite intense lobbying from business leaders and close allies. on.wsj.com/2qLfBon

- U.S. meal kit service Blue Apron Holdings has filed preliminary documents for an initial public offering. on.wsj.com/2rqWQc7

- Wal-Mart Stores Inc is testing a program in which store workers deliver some orders placed on Walmart.com or Jet.com, a sign of how the retailer hopes to use its 4,700 U.S. stores to its advantage in its battle against Amazon.com Inc . on.wsj.com/2sv6MR7

- Google has told publishers it will give them at least six months to prepare for a new ad-blocking tool the company is planning to introduce in its Chrome web browser next year, according to people familiar with the company's plans. on.wsj.com/2stfH5y

- KKR & Co closed a $9.3 billion fund dedicated to private-equity investments across Asia Pacific, the largest such fund in the region, the U.S. private-equity company said on Friday. on.wsj.com/2qMEHn7 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)