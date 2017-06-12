June 12 The following are the top stories in the
- Uber Technologies Inc's leadership crisis
intensified as the board of directors met to weigh issues
including a possible leave of absence for Chief Executive Travis
Kalanick and the potential departure of his closest lieutenant.
- Discount grocery chain Aldi is expected to unveil on
Monday plans to invest $5 billion to open nearly 900 stores and
- The Trump administration will recommend limits on the U.S.
consumer-finance regulator and a reassessment of a broad range
of banking rules in a report to be released as early as Monday,
- Microsoft Corp said its next videogame console
will go on sale on Nov. 7 for $499, about $100 more than Sony
- Boeing Co said it had moved a step closer to
completing a contentious jetliner sale to an Iranian airline,
though the U.S. government still needs to give the green light
