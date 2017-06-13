US STOCKS-Wall St set to open little changed amid oil worries
* Dow down 27 pts, S&P up 1.25 pts, Nasdaq down 3.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates price)
June 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeff Immelt will step aside this summer, ending a 16-year run atop a conglomerate that he significantly reshaped but whose shares have vastly underperformed the stock market during his tenure. on.wsj.com/2rUIoe4
- NBC anchor Megyn Kelly's plan to air an interview with right-wing provocateur Alex Jones has caused a firestorm to erupt on social media. JPMorgan Chase & Co has asked for its local TV ads and digital ads to be removed from Kelly's show and from all NBC news programming until after the show airs, according to a person familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2rUQ288
- J.Crew Group Inc announced a move it hopes will ease its heavy debt load and give it more time to right its business, as the embattled retailer also reported its 11th consecutive quarter of same-store sales declines. on.wsj.com/2rUPu2p
- The fallout from Uber Technologies Inc's monthslong investigation into workplace culture extended into the upper ranks of its leadership, as the company pushed out a top lieutenant of Chief Executive Travis Kalanick and installed a new voting board member with no prior ties to the troubled ride-hailing company. on.wsj.com/2rUUofF
- Facebook Inc is building a feature that would allow users to subscribe to publishers directly from the mobile app, according to people familiar with the matter. The feature, long-requested by publishers, is expected to roll out by the end of 2017, three of the people said. on.wsj.com/2rUJ1nW
* MGM Resorts International announces redemption of 11.375% senior notes