- Boeing Co's commercial airplane boss sees big market potential for a new jetliner the company has been studying but still wants more time before committing billions of dollars to the project. on.wsj.com/2rLJMMP

- Activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC, which has accumulated a stake of roughly 4.3 percent in Hudson's Bay Co, said in a letter that is expected to be delivered to the company's board Monday that its real estate is worth four times the stock price. on.wsj.com/2rM3vvU

- A small autonomous-cars company Cruise Automation owned by General Motors Co is getting into the high-definition mapping business, a move that could help the Detroit auto giant compete with Google and others in the race to develop self-driving vehicles. on.wsj.com/2rLOvxT

