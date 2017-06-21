June 21 The following are the top stories in the
- Saudi Arabia's King Salman named his son as the country's
new crown prince, the country's state news agency said, a move
that carries far-reaching implications for the monarchy and the
biggest economy in the Middle East. on.wsj.com/2soS9BE
- British prosecutors charged the former chief executive
of Barclays PLC with fraud and illegal payments, the
most prominent and most senior banker to be charged with crimes
relating to the global financial crisis. on.wsj.com/2soE0nL
- Nestle SA has bought a stake in startup Freshly —
a small investment in home-delivered food that comes as the
Swiss food-and-drinks giant struggles with slow-growing demand.
on.wsj.com/2soLxTL
- Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is investing $100
million into a Boston-based cybersecurity firm run by former
Israel counter-intelligence members, the latest high-profile
cash injection into a bustling industry offering newfound
defenses against global hackers. on.wsj.com/2soHYwG
- Chinese tycoon Wang Shi said he will step down from the
board of China Vanke Co Ltd, one of China's largest
home builders. Wang's announcement comes as a prolonged takeover
battle for control of Vanke appears to have reached an end. on.wsj.com/2soD96z
