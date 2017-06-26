Japan's Takata apologises to victims of faulty air bags
TOKYO, June 27 Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp apologised on Tuesday to victims of its faulty air bags linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries around the world.
June 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Billionaire activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC hedge fund has taken its largest-ever initial bet on a public company, with a $3.5 billion stake in Nestle SA piling pressure on the world's largest packaged-foods company to find ways to accelerate growth. on.wsj.com/2scxMEa
- Takata Corp filed for bankruptcy protection in Japan and the U.S. and said it would sell most of its operations to a rival, capping the steep decline of an 84-year-old Japanese company nearly nine years after it began a global recall of rupture-prone automotive air bags. on.wsj.com/2scjvrr
- Facebook Inc is talking to Hollywood studios and agencies about producing TV-quality shows with an eye toward launching original programming by late summer, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2scl2NV
- Elon Musk's SpaceX completed an impressive, bi-coastal demonstration of launch capability, successfully executing the second of two unmanned missions within a roughly 48-hour period in a high-water mark for the company's operational prowess. on.wsj.com/2scu5P1
June 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.