2 days ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 3
Top News
July 3, 2017 / 4:47 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 3

2 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal investigators believe Caterpillar Inc failed to submit numerous required export filings with the government in recent years, adding to questions facing the company. on.wsj.com/2t7m5Cs

- Plan for the sale of Toshiba Corp's semiconductor unit includes an option for SK Hynix Inc to eventually take a minority stake in the business. on.wsj.com/2t7HknX

- The U.S. government has partly rescinded a ban on the use of laptops on some U.S.-bound international flights only days after rolling out demands for enhanced security measures at overseas airports. on.wsj.com/2t84bj9

- House lawmakers approved Democratic revenue and spending measures, sending to the Senate what could become the Illinois's first budget in two years. on.wsj.com/2t7QaSu

- State government remained closed in New Jersey on Sunday, with Republican Governor Chris Christie and Democratic lawmakers seemingly no closer to reaching a budget deal that would reopen state parks and beaches for the remainder of the holiday weekend. on.wsj.com/2t7ARJp (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.