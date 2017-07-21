PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 21

July 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday imposed a $2 million fine on Exxon Mobil Corp for what it called a "reckless disregard" of U.S. sanctions on Russia while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was the oil giant's chief executive, a finding the company immediately said it would challenge. on.wsj.com/2uFgiFZ

- Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating possible money laundering by Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign manager, as part of his probe into what intelligence agencies say was a Kremlin-backed campaign to meddle in the election. on.wsj.com/2uFgFjP

- Sears Holdings Corp said Thursday it will start selling its Kenmore appliances on Amazon, loosening its grip on one of its historic product lines and becoming the latest big American brand to capitulate to the online-retail giant. on.wsj.com/2uEXKFK

- Blackstone recently made a roughly $3 billion bid to buy RLJ Lodging Trust, a move that if successful would end RLJ's agreement to acquire rival hotel investor FelCor Lodging Trust. RLJ said in a securities filing Monday it had rejected a $24-a-share offer from an unnamed equity firm. It isn't clear if Blackstone intends to make another offer. on.wsj.com/2uF6Rq7

- Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, known for his teasing tweets and ever-expanding list of high-tech ambitions, set observers abuzz again with a vague claim he received "verbal" approval for a high-speed, tunnel-based travel system along one of the busiest corridors in the U.S. on.wsj.com/2uFgJ35

- Financier Anthony Scaramucci, a top donor to President Donald Trump during the campaign, is expected to be named White House communications director on Friday, two White House officials said. on.wsj.com/2uF0OBM ​