Nov 24 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Apple Inc co-founder Steve Jobs's 7.7 percent stake in Walt Disney has been transferred to a trust run by his widow.

* The National Labor Relations Board asked a federal district court to require Boeing Co to release certain company documents in the federal agency's high-profile case accusing the jet maker of illegally shifting union work in Washington state to a nonunion facility in South Carolina.

* Canadian budget carrier WestJet Airlines said it won an auction for its first slots at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

* Network-equipment vendor Nokia Siemens Networks said it would cut nearly a quarter of its staff and restructure its business in a last-ditch effort to reach profitability and position itself for independence.

* KKR & Co and a trio of co-investors have agreed to pay $7.2 billion for Samson Investment Co, one of the largest closely held oil and gas explorers in the U.S.

* Consumer spending slowed in October as incomes rose at the fastest pace since March, showing that Americans were cautious about opening their wallets amid glum news about the European debt crisis and continued high unemployment.

* Mortgage insurer PMI Group Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Wednesday after an Arizona judge rejected its bid to overturn the October seizure of its mortgage-insurance unit by state regulators.

* Brazil's National Petroleum Agency suspended Chevron Corp from "all drilling activities" in the country Wednesday, after the company took responsibility for an oil spill off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.