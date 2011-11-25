UPDATE 6-Oil settles up before API reports surprise U.S. crude build
* Brent crude sees 'death cross' as moving averages fall (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement, adds API numbers)
Nov 25 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* AT&T signaled for the first time that its planned $39 billion acquisition of T-Mobile USA is more likely to fail than to succeed.
* The IMF warned that market concerns over fiscal sustainability could trigger a "sudden spike" in government bond yields that could "quickly" render the nation's debt unsustainable and shake the global economy.
* U.S. lawmakers plan to scrutinize the relationship between former MF Global CEO Jon Corzine and the credit-rating firms that downgraded the brokerage as it hurtled toward bankruptcy.
* Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, the jewelry retailer controlled by Hong Kong tycoon Cheng Yu-tung, plans to raise up to US$2.8 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering, people familiar with the situation said Friday.
* German drug maker Merck KGaA has asked a New York City court to force Facebook Inc to explain how the German company lost its page on the social-networking site to U.S.-based rival Merck & Co.
* Former Olympus Corp Chief Executive Michael Woodford said Friday he had a constructive discussion with the board that fired him the month before, but that there was no talk of reinstating him as CEO.
* SABMiller PLC expects to close its 9.9 billion Australian dollar (US$9.6 billion) takeover of Australian brewer Foster's Group Ltd by the end of the year after Australia's government on Friday approved the deal.
* Apple Inc is adding Sharp Corp as a maker of screens used in the next-generation iPad, people familiar with the situation said Thursday, as the U.S. consumer electronics company moves to diversify component suppliers for its products.
