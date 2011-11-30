Nov 30 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The parent of American Airlines filed for bankruptcy protection, an abrupt course change capping a decade of restructurings that are helping revive the health of the long-troubled industry.

* After getting burned by investments in its own hedge funds during the financial crisis, Goldman Sachs is turning to the less risky, but potentially less lucrative, business of providing start-up money to hedge-fund managers.

* Federal regulators issued a stinging analysis of AT&T's proposed $39 billion acquisition of T-Mobile, saying it would limit competition in virtually every U.S. city and lead to higher prices for customers.

* Euro-zone finance ministers acknowledged the bloc's bailout fund would have less capacity to help troubled nations than once hoped.

* Yahoo Inc hopes to strike a deal to sell a minority stake to a private-equity firm by year's end, people familiar with the matter said. Short of that, the company will pursue other alternatives, they said.

* Asian stock markets were mixed as many financial stocks fell after Standard & Poor's Ratings Services downgraded its ratings for several global banks. The Nikkei fell 1.2 percent.

* Samsung Electronics Co won an appeal case overturning a temporary ban on the sale of its tablet computer in Australia on the grounds that it copied Apple Inc's iPad. Apple, however, was granted a stay on the ruling until Friday afternoon in Sydney time, meaning the South Korean company can't start immediately selling its Galaxy 10.1 Tab in Australia.

* The Federal Trade Commission said Facebook agreed to settle charges that it misled users about its use of their personal information.

* Smaller U.S. banks and savings institutions are cutting jobs in a sign of a deepening financial-industry retrenchment that is shaking firms from Main Street to Wall Street. More than 2,500 banks cut their work forces in the third quarter, reducing their staff by a combined 20,332 jobs, or 2.5 percent, according to an analysis by The Wall Street Journal of filings with U.S. banking regulators.

* U.S. exports of gasoline, diesel and other oil-based fuels are soaring, putting the nation on track to be a net exporter of petroleum products in 2011 for the first time in 62 years.