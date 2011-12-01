Dec 1 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Boeing Co and leaders of its main union reached a
tentative settlement that could end one of the biggest U.S.
labor disputes in recent times but leave unresolved key
questions about the government's right to determine where
companies locate their plants.
* Pilots at American Airlines are recruiting a Wall Street
restructuring heavyweight to negotiate on their behalf as the
No. 3 U.S. airline starts to map out its future in bankruptcy
proceedings.
* Electronic market-maker Getco agreed to buy most of Bank
of America's NYSE floor-trading operation.
* Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac spent more
than $640,000 this fall to send 100 employees to a Chicago
mortgage-industry conference and to host events there, a
decision the companies defended amid criticism from a lawmaker.
* Australia's competition regulator has given the go-ahead
for an alliance between Virgin Australia Ltd and
Singapore Airlines Ltd saying the tie-up is likely to
increase competition for international air passengers.
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday struck a deal
to buy Omaha World-Herald Co., the publisher of the Omaha
World-Herald and six other daily papers in Nebraska and Iowa.
The transaction was valued at around $200 million and includes
about $50 million of the newspaper company's debt, a person
close to the deal said.
* The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that Michael Gibson
would take over as director of its regulatory division, a key
role as the U.S. central bank implements the Dodd-Frank
financial overhaul law.
* The world's major central banks launched a joint action to
provide cheap, emergency U.S. dollar loans to banks in Europe
and elsewhere, a sign of growing alarm among policy makers about
stresses in Europe and in the global financial system.
* Federal authorities are pursuing charges against
individuals at three prominent investment firms, including a
large mutual-fund company, in a new phase of a high-profile
insider-trading case that has shaken Wall Street, according to
people familiar with the matter. Investigators are focusing on
an analyst at mutual-fund firm Neuberger Berman Group LLC and
traders who worked at hedge funds Diamondback Capital Management
LLC and Level Global Investors LP, the people say.