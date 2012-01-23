Jan 23 The following were the top stories
* Apache, one of the biggest US energy explorers, is
buying Cordillera Energy Partners for $2.85 billion in a deal
that underscores how new drilling techniques are remaking the US
oil business.
* After 20 years together at the helm of Research In Motion
, Jim Balsillie and Mike Lazaridis, the company's
co-chief executives, turned over the top job late Sunday to a
little-known insider as part of a board and management shuffle.
For months, investors have clamored for a significant
strategic overhaul, fresh leadership or a sale of the company as
the BlackBerry maker struggled to stay competitive with rivals
Apple Inc and Google Inc amid operational
blunders and a tumbling share price.
* Edward Lampert and shareholders of Sears Holdings Corp
aren't the only ones hoping for a turnaround of the big
retailer. Goldman Sachs Group Inc and some of its clients
are sweating it out, too.
Clients of Goldman invested about $3.5 billion in Lampert's
hedge fund through a special deal more than four years ago.
Goldman invested about $75 million of its own money as part of
the arrangement.
* News Corp is teaming up with a Colombian TV
company to create a Spanish-language broadcast network for the
US, reflecting a rush to cash in on the booming Hispanic
population.
* British and European Union officials have convinced some
US lawmakers to ensure that any new sanctions against Iran
exempt a BP PLC -led natural-gas project, as Western
governments try to isolate Tehran without harming their own
energy security.
The $20 billion project in the Caspian Sea off Azerbaijan is
seen as key to alleviating Europe's dependence on Russia as its
largest supplier of natural gas.
* Talks between Greece and its private-sector creditors over
a debt write-down plan appeared to stall Saturday as the banks'
top negotiator left Athens amid signs of fresh disagreements
over how much Greece would pay its bondholders in the future.