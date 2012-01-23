Jan 23 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Apache, one of the biggest US energy explorers, is buying Cordillera Energy Partners for $2.85 billion in a deal that underscores how new drilling techniques are remaking the US oil business.

* After 20 years together at the helm of Research In Motion , Jim Balsillie and Mike Lazaridis, the company's co-chief executives, turned over the top job late Sunday to a little-known insider as part of a board and management shuffle.

For months, investors have clamored for a significant strategic overhaul, fresh leadership or a sale of the company as the BlackBerry maker struggled to stay competitive with rivals Apple Inc and Google Inc amid operational blunders and a tumbling share price.

* Edward Lampert and shareholders of Sears Holdings Corp aren't the only ones hoping for a turnaround of the big retailer. Goldman Sachs Group Inc and some of its clients are sweating it out, too.

Clients of Goldman invested about $3.5 billion in Lampert's hedge fund through a special deal more than four years ago. Goldman invested about $75 million of its own money as part of the arrangement.

* News Corp is teaming up with a Colombian TV company to create a Spanish-language broadcast network for the US, reflecting a rush to cash in on the booming Hispanic population.

* British and European Union officials have convinced some US lawmakers to ensure that any new sanctions against Iran exempt a BP PLC -led natural-gas project, as Western governments try to isolate Tehran without harming their own energy security.

The $20 billion project in the Caspian Sea off Azerbaijan is seen as key to alleviating Europe's dependence on Russia as its largest supplier of natural gas.

* Talks between Greece and its private-sector creditors over a debt write-down plan appeared to stall Saturday as the banks' top negotiator left Athens amid signs of fresh disagreements over how much Greece would pay its bondholders in the future.