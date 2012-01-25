GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech stock selloff goes on; oil prices gain
* Dollar flat ahead of FOMC; UK uncertainty weighs on sterling (Updates quotes, prices, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
Jan 25 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. President Barack Obama offered Americans a populist economic vision in the State of the Union address, seeking to draw a contrast with his eventual GOP rival.
* Apple Inc reported its first quarterly results since the death of co-founder Steve Jobs, chalking up new sales and profit records based on runaway holiday demand for the company's iPhones and iPad tablet device.
* Yahoo Inc's quarterly results showed continued deterioration of its core advertising business, giving a glimpse of the challenges new CEO Scott Thomson will face in turning around the onetime Internet giant.
* Google Inc said it would start combining nearly all the information it has on its users, which could make it harder for them to remain anonymous.
* With the chance to lead the much-anticipated IPO of Facebook, Morgan Stanley's tech team is going after an offering that is expected to raise $10 billion in what could count as one of the largest U.S. public debuts ever.
* Swiss drug giant Roche Holding AG made a hostile offer for Illumina Inc that values the DNA sequencing company at $5.7 billion, underscoring growing interest in the competitive field of gene sequencing.
* The global economy is slowing this year, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, cutting its forecasts for growth and warning of a deeper downturn if Europe doesn't take stronger action to stem its debt crisis.
ROME Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement suffered a resounding defeat in local elections, results released on Monday showed, losing ground to traditional parties less than a year before a national vote is due.