Jan 27
* U.S. second-largest health insurer, WellPoint, is
shaking up its approach to paying doctors, putting a major
investment behind the idea that spending more for better primary
care can save money down the road.
* As companies struggle through bankruptcy court, many still
pay significant bonuses to top executives -- despite a federal
rule designed to curb such pay.
* The owner of the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig,
Transocean Ltd., won't have to pay compensatory
damages related to oil spilled under the ocean in the worst
offshore spill in U.S. history, a judge ruled.
* After receiving nearly half a trillion euros in cheap
loans from the ECB last month, Europe's banks face a dilemma: to
invest the money in lucrative but potentially risky government
bonds or hoard the cash at a loss.
* The European Commission intends to complain to Treasury
Secretary Geithner that new U.S. regulations will discourage
banks from trading sovereign bonds.
* Newt Gingrich is outpacing Mitt Romney among Republican
voters nationwide, but he also is showing evidence of the
vulnerabilities that could hurt the former House speaker in a
general election, according to the latest Wall Street
Journal/NBC News poll.
* While prominent hedge-fund manager David Einhorn was the
focus of the latest alleged insider-trading case this week, a
supporting actor in the drama belongs to a fraternity of London
bankers that also is under increased scrutiny.
* Amid plunging prices and soaring volatility, investors and
traders reduced bets on 13 key commodity contracts by 19 percent
in 2011.
* 3M Co. directors are split over whether to extend
the term of CEO George Buckley, whose contract expires in a
month.
* Asian stocks were mixed, with electronics shares falling
in Tokyo on weak profit guidance, but tech heavyweight Samsung
Electronics advanced on upbeat results.
* Car makers are selling fewer vehicles than they did four
or five years ago. But the industry is brimming with profits.
* J.C. Penney Co. will handle its more than $1
billion transformation without borrowing and sees its earnings
next year standing up to the upheaval, executives at the
retailer said Thursday.