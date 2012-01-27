Jan 27 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. second-largest health insurer, WellPoint, is shaking up its approach to paying doctors, putting a major investment behind the idea that spending more for better primary care can save money down the road.

* As companies struggle through bankruptcy court, many still pay significant bonuses to top executives -- despite a federal rule designed to curb such pay.

* The owner of the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig, Transocean Ltd., won't have to pay compensatory damages related to oil spilled under the ocean in the worst offshore spill in U.S. history, a judge ruled.

* After receiving nearly half a trillion euros in cheap loans from the ECB last month, Europe's banks face a dilemma: to invest the money in lucrative but potentially risky government bonds or hoard the cash at a loss.

* The European Commission intends to complain to Treasury Secretary Geithner that new U.S. regulations will discourage banks from trading sovereign bonds.

* Newt Gingrich is outpacing Mitt Romney among Republican voters nationwide, but he also is showing evidence of the vulnerabilities that could hurt the former House speaker in a general election, according to the latest Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll.

* While prominent hedge-fund manager David Einhorn was the focus of the latest alleged insider-trading case this week, a supporting actor in the drama belongs to a fraternity of London bankers that also is under increased scrutiny.

* Amid plunging prices and soaring volatility, investors and traders reduced bets on 13 key commodity contracts by 19 percent in 2011.

* 3M Co. directors are split over whether to extend the term of CEO George Buckley, whose contract expires in a month.

* Asian stocks were mixed, with electronics shares falling in Tokyo on weak profit guidance, but tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics advanced on upbeat results.

* Car makers are selling fewer vehicles than they did four or five years ago. But the industry is brimming with profits.

* J.C. Penney Co. will handle its more than $1 billion transformation without borrowing and sees its earnings next year standing up to the upheaval, executives at the retailer said Thursday.