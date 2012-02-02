Feb 2 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Facebook filed for an initial public offering Wednesday
that could value the social network between $75 billion and $100
billion, putting the company on track for one of the biggest US
stock-market debuts of all time.
* Facebook Inc's lineup of six major Wall Street banks to
manage its initial public offering reflects the social network's
determination to pursue a conventional IPO and avoid an exotic
approach to the share sale, people familiar with the company
said.
The trio of top underwriters, Morgan Stanley, J.P.
Morgan Chase & Co, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
are three of the best-known brands in stock underwriting.
Underwriters help companies going public to price shares,
promote the company to investors and allocate shares among
investors.
* The next chief executive of Sony Corp promises to
forge a new path for a company that once dominated the business
of filling free time with the creation of wildly popular
consumer products, from Trinitron TVs to Walkman music players
and PlayStation game consoles.
The selection of 51-year-old Kazuo Hirai by Sony's board
Wednesday ends the reign of Howard Stringer, the boisterous and
charismatic Brit who in 2005 became the company's first
non-Japanese chief executive and over seven years as boss
couldn't turn around Sony's electronics business.
* US auto sales continued their upward surge in January,
climbing 11 percent from a year earlier to their briskest pace
in nearly four years.
* The parent of American Airlines said it will seek to cut
13,000 jobs and terminate pensions in pursuit of $2 billion in
annual costs savings.
* Federal prosecutors unveiled criminal charges against
three former Credit Suisse Group AG employees,
providing a window into the way traders allegedly invented
inflated values for mortgage bonds during the financial crisis.
Two of the three men pleaded guilty to criminal charges of
conspiracy, admitting they attempted to conceal the scheme from
managers in a bid to boost their bonuses.
* Pfizer recalled about a million packs of
birth-control pills that weren't packaged correctly and raised
the risk of unplanned pregnancies.
* KPMG LLP is buying a tax-compliance business specializing
in "indirect taxes" from Thomson Reuters Corp, in a
deal that spotlights how taxes and tax collections are becoming
as complex and globalized as the economy itself.
* Political headwinds are building against a marketing
alliance between Verizon Wireless, the nation's largest wireless
operator, and cable giant Comcast Corp, amid worries
that cooperation between the two rivals could blunt competition
in the telecommunications market and lead to higher prices.