The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on
Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
* Auto maker General Motors Co is expected to report
net income of more than $8 billion for last year and has set a
goal of making more than $10 billion a year.
* A financial turnaround at Las Vegas Sands Corp is
beginning to pay off for chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson, who
during the financial crisis put $1 billion of his own money into
the struggling casino operator.
* U.S. corporate profits are showing signs of flagging, even
as share prices reach multiyear highs. Margins are slipping as
already-lean firms find it harder to continue cutting costs.
* Greece's political party leaders will resume talks Monday
after major differences on draconian reforms as part of an
international aid package remained unresolved following a
marathon meeting Sunday.
* Federal and state officials aim to wrap up this week a
multibillion-dollar agreement with five major banks to settle
probes of alleged foreclosure abuses.
* The White House plans to nominate former Bush
administration official Jeremiah Norton to the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp, a key banking regulator.
* Farmers and analysts are expressing fresh skepticism about
Agriculture Department data on the corn market in the wake of
the latest figures, which stunned traders and sent prices on
another wild ride.
* The Federal Reserve is presenting a broad swath of
conservative investors, from retirees and college savers to
banks and insurance companies, with a tough choice: move into
riskier investments or continue coming up short from low-risk
investments that aren't even keeping pace with inflation.
* State-run entities that expanded over the past decade to
provide affordable homeowners insurance in hurricane-threatened
Florida are in danger of becoming so big they threaten to wreak
havoc on the local economy. Citizens Property Insurance Corp,
already the state's largest home insurer, now has 1.5 million
policyholders and a total exposure of $511 billion, about
one-quarter of the market.
* After a spate of rocky debuts in the U.S., this week's
slate of initial public offerings are going to be facing a
tougher pricing environment. Of the eight IPOs that were
expected to trade last week, three were postponed -- two for
market reasons and one because the company is being acquired
--and three ended their first days of trading down.
* PepsiCo Inc and Coca-Cola Co likely will
show solid profit growth when they share their 2011 results this
week, but this year could be tougher. Investors want more
evidence U.S. consumers will swallow pricier soda and chips.
* Global private equity fund TPG Capital LP said
Monday it has secured about 4 billion yuan ($634 million) so far
as it continues to raise capital for China investments.