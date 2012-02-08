The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on
* The European Central Bank (ECB) made key concessions over
its holdings of Greece's bonds, which will smooth the path
toward a new Greek bailout, said people briefed on Greece's
debt-restructuring negotiations.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley
clarified for the first time that managers are also on the line
when firms seek to recover pay under "clawback" policies.
* U.S. companies are adding capacity at home, replacing
aging equipment and even moving production back from overseas.
* Large shareholders of Xstrata came out against the
company's plan to merge with Glencore International,
highlighting what could be a difficult task selling the giant
deal to shareholders and regulators.
* Yahoo said Chairman Roy Bostock and three other
directors have volunteered not to stand for re-election to the
company's board. The company named two new outside directors.
* Hawker Beechcraft, which announced Tuesday it has hired a
restructuring veteran as its chief executive, has also hired
bankruptcy and restructuring lawyers, said people familiar with
the matter.
* General Motors Co is preparing to disclose
"horrendous" fourth quarter losses out of its European
Opel/Vauxhall unit and is demanding deep cuts from labor unions
there, a GM official said on Tuesday.
* U.S. banks have been dogged in recent years by tougher
regulation and sluggish loan growth. But Citigroup Inc
believes things will turn around for its U.S. retail-banking
operations. By 2014, "people will really see a difference" in
improved customer service and product sales at Citibank
branches, said the bank's U.S. retail and commercial banking
chief, Cecilia Stewart, in recent interviews.
* Caesars Entertainment Corp priced 1.81 million
shares of its stock at $9 a share to raise around $16.3 million,
a small amount but one that opens the door for some investors to
cash out. The company is selling a tiny portion of itself --
just 1.4 percent -- in what is one of the smallest IPOs in
recent history.