Feb 9 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. government officials are on the verge of an agreement
worth as much as $25 billion with five major banks, capping a
year-long push to settle federal and state probes of alleged
foreclosure abuses by lenders.
* Federal securities regulators plan to warn several major
banks that they intend to sue them over mortgage-related actions
linked to the financial crisis.
* Diamond Foods removed two top executives and said
it would restate two years worth of financial results, after an
internal probe found it had wrongly accounted for payments to
walnut growers.
* Greek political leaders have ended their meeting after
seven-and-a-half hours without an agreement on austerity
proposals.
* UBS notified employees it will take back part of
the bonuses due to its best-paid investment bankers this year
because of the trading scandal last year that put the unit into
the red for 2011.
* China's consumer price index rose 4.5 percent in January
from a year earlier, faster than the 4.1 percent rise in
December, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.
* Yahoo's new Chief Executive Scott Thompson aims
to turn around the Internet company at least in part by making
it less dependent on its core online-ad business.
* Chinese Internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
is in the process of raising a $3 billion loan from
around six banks to buy back the stake that Yahoo owns in the
company, people familiar with the situation said Thursday.
* Blackstone Group LP is expected to announce
Thursday that the firm and an energy company in which it
invested raised $1 billion from commercial banks to develop
south Texas oil fields, according to people familiar with the
matter.