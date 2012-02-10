Feb 10 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The $25 billion settlement of alleged mortgage foreclosure abuses unveiled Thursday will provide relief to an estimated one million at-risk borrowers.

* Greece's leaders agreed on austerity moves needed for a new bailout, but euro-zone finance ministers demanded the measures formally pass the Greek parliament.

* PepsiCo is chopping 8,700 jobs and increasing its marketing budget as it tries to overhaul a struggling U.S. beverage business.

* The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday created the first shortcut to the U.S. market for "biosimilar" drugs -- cheaper versions of expensive and complex medicines made from biological matter.

* Oracle Corp agreed to acquire online-software maker Taleo Corp for $1.9 billion, its second such acquisition in recent months and the latest sign that the software industry's old guard is embracing a newer model.

* Ford Motor Co said two top executives who helped drive the company's recent turnaround will be retiring, adding further uncertainty to the auto maker's future leadership as the retirement of Chief Executive Alan Mulally looms. Ford said its global head of vehicle development, Derrick Kuzak and chief financial officer, Lewis Booth, would retire on April 1.