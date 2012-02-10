Feb 10 The following were the top stories
* The $25 billion settlement of alleged mortgage foreclosure
abuses unveiled Thursday will provide relief to an estimated one
million at-risk borrowers.
* Greece's leaders agreed on austerity moves needed for a
new bailout, but euro-zone finance ministers demanded the
measures formally pass the Greek parliament.
* PepsiCo is chopping 8,700 jobs and increasing its
marketing budget as it tries to overhaul a struggling U.S.
beverage business.
* The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday created
the first shortcut to the U.S. market for "biosimilar" drugs --
cheaper versions of expensive and complex medicines made from
biological matter.
* Oracle Corp agreed to acquire online-software
maker Taleo Corp for $1.9 billion, its second such
acquisition in recent months and the latest sign that the
software industry's old guard is embracing a newer model.
* Ford Motor Co said two top executives who helped
drive the company's recent turnaround will be retiring, adding
further uncertainty to the auto maker's future leadership as the
retirement of Chief Executive Alan Mulally looms. Ford said its
global head of vehicle development, Derrick Kuzak and chief
financial officer, Lewis Booth, would retire on April 1.