Feb 13 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Greek Parliament, under heavy guard from riot police, on Sunday approved a deeply unpopular package of spending and wage cuts, defying tens of thousands of people massed in the streets of the capital to protest a further round of austerity demanded by the government's international creditors.

* Just as the U.S. is preparing to crank up sales of its vast natural-gas supplies abroad, the global market is being reshaped by Japan-which is suddenly retreating from nuclear power after last year's earthquake.

* The top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee asked Attorney General Eric Holder to examine the Justice Department's efforts to enforce a law limiting executive pay as companies might be skirting the law when issuing bonuses and other compensation.

* Former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker is expected to fire back at critics of a proposed ban on proprietary trading by banks, arguing in a comment letter that the rule would make the U.S. financial system safer.

* Searching for growth in a tepid economy, private-equity firms are zeroing in on the U.S. oil patch. Advances in drilling techniques such as horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, have made it easier to extract oil and natural gas from shale and other rock formations, creating an opening for private-equity firms to place big bets in a capital-hungry business.

* Many economists believe the Federal Reserve risks making a big mistake if it sticks to its recent guidance about keeping interest rates super low for the next three years.

* Alcatel-Lucent SA said Friday it swung to a full-year profit for the first time in its history and posted a positive cash flow in the fourth quarter, sending its shares soaring.

* The U.K. economy will remain subdued during 2012 as the euro-zone crisis weighs on sentiment, but it will avoid slipping back into recession due to an improvement in net trade and business investment, the Confederation of British Industry is expected to say Monday.