Feb 15 The following were the top stories
* Roche warned that a counterfeit version of its
cancer drug Avastin was found in the U.S., but it is not clear
it has done any harm.
* Federal criminal authorities are investigating whether a
Goldman Sachs analyst leaked inside information to hedge
funds, people close to the situation say.
* Regulators said they plan to pull the plug on
LightSquared's proposal to build a new national wireless
network, a blow to the firm and its chief backer, Philip
Falcone.
* Apple's gargantuan size is prompting some equity
analysts to cut Apple out of the big-picture view of corporate
earnings and find a dimmer outlook for the broader market.
* Greek bailout talks entered a new round of brinkmanship,
as euro-zone finance ministers scrapped a meeting to approve a
new aid package.
* Yahoo's attempt to sell a portion of its stakes
in Asian Internet companies has stalled, and hedge fund manager
Daniel Loeb said he would launch a proxy fight.
* Hedge-fund manager John Paulson stepped up pressure on
Hartford Financial Services Group to split the firm in two, a
move that escalates tension between the veteran investor and the
201-year-old insurer.
* The famously conservative Bank of Japan surprised the
markets on Tuesday with two new measures to battle the country's
long-running decline in prices, or deflation. The Japanese
central bank announced a sizable 10 trillion yen ($129 billion)
expansion in an asset-purchase program to 65 trillion yet by
buying more long-term government bonds. Also, for the first time
the bank set what amounts to a numerical target for inflation.