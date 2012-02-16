Feb 16 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Rising gasoline prices are threatening to stall the U.S. economic recovery just as it appears to be gaining momentum.

* Lawmakers late Wednesday finalized an agreement to extend the payroll-tax cut until year-end and renew expiring jobless benefits.

* The legislation could severely curtail the political-intelligence industry, in which hedge funds and other investors benefit from information gathered on Capitol Hill.

* Jean-Claude Juncker, the Luxembourg prime minister, expressed optimism that an accord with Greece could be wrapped up soon, potentially clearing the way for a new bailout and debt restructuring.

* Investors' belief that the worst is over for the U.S. housing market is fueling renewed interest in once-toxic mortgage bonds that were at the heart of the financial crisis.

* A Citigroup Inc unit on Wednesday agreed to pay $158.3 million to settle U.S. claims that it cost the government tens of millions of dollars by submitting faulty loans to a federal mortgage-insurance program.

* Apple Inc asked Amazon.com Inc to remove iPad 2's sold by resellers from its Chinese website, according to people familiar with the matter, who say the request was made because the site is not authorized to sell the device.

* Timothy Mayopoulos, a former top executive at Bank of America Corp who was forced out in 2008, has emerged as the leading internal contender to become chief executive at Fannie Mae, according to people familiar with the matter.