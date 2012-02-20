Feb 20 The following were the top stories
* The International Monetary Fund is likely to offer minimal
funds for a second Greek aid package that is expected to be
approved by euro-zone finance ministers on Monday, leaving the
bloc's governments to provide a much bigger share of the loans
than they did in the euro zone's three earlier bailouts.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc. said it plans to buy a
majority stake in Chinese e-commerce company Yihaodian, a move
to boost its online efforts as consumers there flock to the
Internet to shop.
* The co-founder of Wynn Resorts Ltd., who was
forcibly bought out over the weekend, fired back at the company
Monday, saying he would take legal action to block the board's
"outrageous" action and accused it of operating like a "star
chamber."
* Japan's economy got off to a bad start this year, posting
a record ¥1.475 trillion (US$18.5 billion) merchandise trade
deficit in January as a global economic slowdown and the strong
yen hurt exports and fuel imports continued to increase.
* Standard & Poor's Corp. on Monday reaffirmed Japan's
sovereign debt rating at AA- and maintained its negative
outlook, a move that leaves Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda under
pressure to deliver on tax increases to improve the country's
dire fiscal position.
* Billabong International Ltd. said Monday it will
consider a revised 765.3 million Australian dollar (US$825.3
million) takeover offer from U.S. private-equity firm TPG
Capital.
* The U.S.'s enormous debt load has been overshadowed
recently by other global financial problems, but, as those start
dissipating, bond investors are wondering how long the U.S.
government will keep getting a free pass. Treasury yields are
still at historic lows after last summer's remarkable rally,
when investors were bracing for a messy fallout from the
European debt crisis.